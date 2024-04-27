James Cameron’s Avatar is one of the most loved Hollywood movies. The sci-fi film was released in 3D and mesmerised everyone with its stunning visuals and grand storytelling. When the movie was released in 2009, discussions about how 3D would change the way people look at movies commenced. One such prominent filmmaker who was impressed with Cameron’s work is Quentin Tarantino.

In an interview in 2010, the Pulp Fiction director was asked his thoughts on James Cameron’s movie and 3D technology. Quentin was quite impressed with the movie and wished he had seen it before making Kill Bill. The director also shared how he had grand visions for his movie, which released in two volumens. It features Uma Thurman, Lucy Liu, David Carradine, and others.

Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill Vision Wasn’t Fully Achieved

As reported by MTV, during an event, Quentin Tarantino was asked about Avatar’s success and the use of 3D technology. The ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood‘ director shared, “I’ll tell you what would have been a game-changer, as far as I was concerned, if I had seen Avatar before I had done Kill Bill. Not that I would (use) blue screens or anything; I’d have done it the way I wanted to do it but one of the things I was thinking when I was watching Avatar was (related to) Kill Bill.”

Quentin added, “I had these grandiose visions in my head of the experience of watching the movie and I actually wanted it to be more like a ride than a normal ‘watching a movie at the Cineplex, you go home and then you have pie.’ (I wanted it to be like) you’d be in this world, and it’d be a ride, and I don’t think I did that.”

Quentin Tarantino added that he couldn’t add the grand visions he wanted to add in Kill Bill. He said his movie was good, but it wasn’t the “ride.” When the filmmaker saw James Cameron’s Avatar, he felt like that’s the movie that takes one on a ride, which Quentin intended for Kill Bill. Tarantino wanted to bring that element into his movie, which took one and a half years to script.

Meanwhile, James Cameron’s Avatar stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Michelle Rodriguez and Joel David Moore. The sequel ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’, released in 2023 and received rave reviews. The third part, also starring Kate Winslet, is scheduled to release in 2025.

