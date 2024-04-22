The 2019 Avengers: Endgame created history by assembling many actors as heroes in one movie following 2018’s Infinity War. One of the best scenes included Rocket Raccoon’s conversations with the other Avengers stars, for example, when he was adamant about getting Bucky’s metal arm in the 2018 movie. But there was one scene in its sequel where the Guardians of the Galaxy character roasts the Avengers for their fight against the Chitauri army in the 2012’s The Avengers.

The 2019 movie is one of the highest-grossing films and an emotion for Marvel fans. The character Rocket Raccoon, voiced by Bradley Cooper, met the Avengers’ Thor in Infinity War, and their association continued in the next movie. He is one of the fan-favorite characters in the MCU, and they got to see more of him and learn about his sad past in last year’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. It was the only MCU movie the previous year that was critically and commercially successful.

Any movie gets trimmed when it goes into the editing room, and some scenes get cut off. In Avengers: Endgame, a few scenes were cut off or were in the deleted scenes’ lot. One of them is when the OG Avengers, Rocket, and others brainstormed how to get the stones back. When the footage of them fighting Loki‘s Chitauri Army was playing on screen, Rocket asked them how long they had fought the Chitauri.

Natasha Romanoff [played by Scarlett Johansson] said that they fought the Chitauri in The Avengers for a few hours, to which Rocket laughs and roasts them as he reveals that they are one of the suckiest armies. Rocket found it amusing that they took so long to defeat them. His amusement is cut short after Tony Stark used a pair of clippers to shut him up.

The deleted Avengers Endgame clip was posted on Movie List’s YouTube channel, and you can check it out here:

Here’s how the fans reacted to this clip:

One user wrote, “So funny.”

Another said, “Yeah, that was funny too. I would like a directors cut with all the deleted footage.”

One fan stated, “They should’ve kept this in.”

Another said, “Shame it wasn’t kept in, funny.”

And, “I laughed everytime i watch this lmao.”

The Avengers movies and the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise are free on Disney+ for premium subscribers.

