After The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Pedro Pascal will reprise his role as Reed Richards, aka Mister Fantastic, in Avengers: Doomsday. The mega-crossover superhero film is slated for a theatrical release on December 18, 2026. With a star-studded lineup that includes the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and more, many fans are curious about how central Pedro Pascal’s role will be in the potential blockbuster.

While early speculation hinted that he might take on a leadership role, a new report clarifies that Reed Richards won’t be the film’s main focus. Still, that doesn’t mean he won’t play an important part in Avengers: Doomsday. Here’s a closer look at how big Pedro Pascal’s part is, and why it makes perfect sense.

How Big Is Pedro Pascal’s Role In Avengers: Doomsday?

According to a recent report by Variety, The Last of Us actor Pedro Pascal won’t be the ‘centrepiece’ in Avengers: Doomsday. However, the report also mentions that he will still have an ‘integral role’ in the massively mounted Marvel venture. This suggests that while he may not have a big role in the traditional sense, with major screen time or narrative focus, his character will still be significant to the story.

Why It Makes Sense For Avengers: Doomsday

In addition to the Fantastic Four superhero team, Avengers: Doomsday is expected to feature several other major Marvel heroes. These include Captain America (Anthony Mackie), Professor X (Patrick Stewart), Magneto (Ian McKellen), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Shuri (Letitia Wright), and Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), among others.

With such a massive ensemble, it’s both expected and logical that the story won’t focus on a single hero. That’s why the length of Pedro Pascal’s screen time as Mister Fantastic may not matter as much as the impact of his presence. What’s more important is how his character connects with the others and how memorable his scenes turn out to be.

Take the example of Russo Brothers’ Avengers: Endgame. That film had a vast array of characters and multiple subplots. While it gave more emotional weight to Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man, Chris Evans’ Captain America, and Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, there wasn’t one definitive lead. And that worked in the film’s favor, right?

Similarly, in Avengers: Doomsday, what really counts is not how much screen time Pedro Pascal gets, but how impactful it is. If the writing is strong and the Russo Brothers continue their expert handling of ensemble casts, Mister Fantastic could still leave a strong impression, even if he isn’t the central focus.

