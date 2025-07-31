The Fantastic Four: First Steps will hold on to its #1 spot in the domestic box office chart on its second weekend, despite The Naked Gun’s release. It is also expected to hit a major domestic milestone by its second Sunday. The MCU movie recently surpassed the domestic haul of The Incredible Hulk and is headed for the $150 million milestone. It is eyeing a strong second weekend at the North American box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film is trailing behind Superman at the same point in time. However, things might change in the upcoming weeks. There is a clash between the two movies despite releasing days apart, since one is a Marvel movie and the other is a DC movie. Both movies might emerge as blockbusters, again due to different release windows. One thing is sure: the exhibitors enjoy the clash among the titans the most. Not only these two biggies, but Jurassic World Rebirth and F1, the box office is thriving the most so far in 2025.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ projected 2nd weekend collection at the North American box office

According to Deadline‘s report, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is expected to stay at #1 in its second weekend, despite The Naked Gun and The Bad Guys 2’s release this upcoming Friday. The media outlet reveals the MCU film is projected to earn around $45 million on its second three-day weekend in North America.

In addition, First Steps is also projected to hit the $200 million domestic box office milestone. It will probably reach that major mark on its second Sunday, making it the second MCU movie of the year to reach that milestone. Captain America 4 ended its domestic run a little above that major milestone at $200.5 million cume.

The latest MCU movie leads with the biggest promo campaign yet

With $170 million in media value, Disney/Marvel Studios’ promotional campaign for The Fantastic Four: First Steps is the largest in recent memory, outdoing the marketing efforts for Deadpool & Wolverine, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and even Jurassic World Rebirth, which had a $150 million campaign.

Worldwide collection update

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will most likely cross the $250 million milestone before the second weekend. The MCU movie will also cross $100 million overseas as it opened to a $99.05 million collection internationally this past weekend. Allied to the $142.25 million domestic cume, the worldwide collection has hit the $241.3 million mark. The MCU movie was released on July 25.

Box Office Summary

North America – $142.2 million

International – $99.1 million

Worldwide – $241.3 million

