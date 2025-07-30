Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning is at the end of its theatrical run and will exit the theaters in a few days. The Tom Cruise-led sequel is one of the top 10 highest-grossing movies worldwide and has achieved another significant feat at the box office. The film has amassed $590 million+ worldwide, and if it is lucky enough, it might even hit $600 million. Keep scrolling for the deets.

MI 8 is the fourth highest-grossing film in the franchise and will end its theatrical run in that spot. However, it is not a profitable film, as its estimated budget was between $300 and $400 million. Released during peak summer, the film faced multiple competitions, which slowed down the momentum.

Mission: Impossible 8 at the worldwide box office

Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning was released over the Memorial Day weekend. It collected $64.03 million on its three-day opening weekend at the domestic box office. The Mission: Impossible movie is just a few million shy of hitting $200 million in North America. It stands at $196.7 million cume domestically.

Meanwhile, the film collected $395.3 million at the international box office. Adding that to the $196.7 million domestic gross, the worldwide collection has hit the $592.01 million mark. It might or might not hit the $600 million milestone. However, the chances are quite low as The Naked Gun will also release this Friday, pushing MI 8 towards its end.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $196.7 million

International – $395.3 million

Worldwide – $592.0 million

Cracks the global top 200 highest-grossing films list

It is Mission: Impossible 8’s end of line, but it is still fighting for new milestones. MI 8 has achieved yet another milestone at the worldwide box office. Based on the Box Office Mojo data, this Tom Cruise-starrer actioner has cracked the top 200 highest-grossing films of all time list. MI 8 is at #200 on that list, right behind his sci-fi hit, War of the Worlds.

Mission: Impossible 8 will not be able to surpass War of the Worlds’ $603.87 million or any other movie above it to cement its spot in the list further. This achievement is momentary and might drop out of the list soon. Superman, F1, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps are in the run to take the spot.

More about the film

Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning is gearing up for its OTT release next month. The film will be available to rent and on PVOD starting August 19. It is reportedly the last film in the Mission: Impossible franchise, and despite that, it will be a box office disappointment after its theatrical run. Mission: Impossible 8 was released on May 23.

