James Gunn’s Superman has crossed $500 million at the worldwide box office, reaching $503.5 million in total and moving ahead of Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Most of its earnings come from the domestic market, with $289.4 million, while the international total stands at $214.1 million. However, the film, despite a softer overseas turnout, has become a steady win for DC Studios, especially when compared with other recent superhero releases.

Superman Beats Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania at the Box Office

In only three weeks, Superman has already overtaken the full run of Quantumania, which ended with $476 million (per Box Office Mojo). While the Marvel film performed stronger internationally, with nearly 55 percent of its box office outside the United States, Superman has leaned on its home audience, with domestic sales making up nearly 58 percent of its total.

Superman Box Office Summary:

Domestic – $289.4m

International – $214.1m

Worldwide – $503.5m

Superman Reaches Production Breakeven Point

The limited international draw remains a challenge for Superman, as many major blockbusters owe much of their success to overseas markets. Avengers: Endgame, for example, earned $1.9 billion of its $2.7 billion worldwide haul outside the United States.

Even with that gap, Superman has passed its production breakeven target of $450 million, covering its $225 million budget, per Screenrant. However, with an additional $125 million spent on marketing, the film will likely need around $600 million to break even fully.

Quantumania, on the other hand, technically matched its production budget with its $476 million gross against $200 million in costs, but after marketing expenses, it may still have left Marvel with a financial setback. Superman’s climb, while not record-breaking, signals a stable start for Gunn’s new DC Universe.

