The racing film is unstoppable at the Chinese box office. F1, starring Brad Pitt, has hit a significant milestone in China, becoming one of the 25 Hollywood films post-COVID to achieve this feat. The movie is also doing well in North America, thus proving that an original sports drama like this can create box office history with strong content and performances. Keep scrolling for the deets.

After five weekends, the movie has amassed over $500 million at the worldwide box office. It is also tracking to become Brad Pitt’s biggest hit ever, surpassing his World War Z. This weekend, the sports film crossed the worldwide haul of Troy as his second-highest-grossing film as a leading man. The movie’s visceral racing sequences and premium sound design are attracting fans to the theaters even now. Some are even calling it absolute cinema on social media.

F1’s box office collection on its 5th weekend in China

According to industry tracker’s report, Brad Pitt’s film collected a solid $3 million on its 5th three-day weekend at the box office in China. It collected $1.3 million on the 5th Sunday with a decline of -37.5% from its 4th Sunday over 5K screenings. It lost 6K screenings from last Sunday. Thanks to a staggering 5.7x multiplier, it’s become the second leggiest Hollywood title post-COVID era.

Becomes the #25 Hollywood title post-COVID to cross the $50 million milestone!

Joseph Kosinski‘s film crosses the $50 million milestone at the box office in China. After 31 days, the film stands at $51.4 million at the Chinese box office. This is the #25 Hollywood film post-COVID to cross this significant mark in China. It needs around $9 million more to crack the top 20 highest-grossing Hollywood films post-COVID list. It must beat Despicable Me 4‘s $59.9 million to achieve this feat.

Worldwide collection update

F1 crossed the $509 million mark at the worldwide box office after its fifth weekend. This includes a $165.5 million domestic cume and $344.1 million overseas. It is the sixth highest-grossing Hollywood film of the year. The movie needs to beat Mission: Impossible 8 to enter the top five grossers. F1 was released on June 27.

Box Office Summary

North America – $165.5 million

International – $344.1 million

Worldwide – $509.6 million

