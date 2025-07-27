Brad Pitt’s F1: The Movie is all set to hit its next big global milestone despite so much competition. Seeing the film’s popularity, it will return to the IMAX screens next month. Pitt’s film is consistently moving towards its milestones and might even emerge as his highest-grossing film as a leading man, beating World War Z. Keep scrolling for more.

The film’s rich cinematography, along with Hans Zimmer’s music, is making it stand out among the crowd. It is best experienced in the IMAX screens, and thus, the re-release. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the film features Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, and Javier Bardem in supporting roles. Brad Pitt is featured in the lead role, and his chemistry with Idris is one of the highlights of this film.

How much has the film earned so far in North America?

According to Box Office Mojo data, F1 collected $1.8 million this Friday, a decline of just 36.4% from last weekend. The domestic collection has hit $161.1 million cume after 29 days. The loss of theaters only affected sales, but returning the IMAX screens on August 8 will help boost sales.

On track to hit the $500 million milestone

Brad Pitt’s film’s international collection, from over 71 markets, has hit the $331 million cume on Friday. Allied to the domestic gross of $161.1 million, the worldwide collection now stands at $492.2 million. It is less than $10 million away from the $500 million milestone worldwide.

F1: The Movie is now tracking to earn between $550 million and $560 million. Hence, it can beat World War Z‘s $540 million worldwide haul as Brad Pitt’s highest-grossing film as a solo lead.

More about the film

According to reports, it had a budget of over $200 million. If it earns around $600 million, then it will break even at the box office. Also, the sports film might even surpass the worldwide haul of Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning. It tells the story of Brad Pitt as F1 racing driver Sonny Hayes, who returns after a three-decade absence to save his former teammate’s team from collapse. F1 was released in theaters on June 27.

Box Office Summary

North America – $161.1 million

International – $331.00 million

Worldwide – $492.2 million

