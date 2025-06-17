Brad Pitt has no plans to go airborne for a movie, even if it means delaying a reunion with Tom Cruise. “I’m not gonna hang my ass off airplanes and s–t like that,” Pitt told E! News during the F1 premiere. “So when [Cruise] does something again that’s on the ground.”

That’s the rule, no skydives, no death-defying stunts and no Mission: Impossible madness. Cruise may be clinging to biplanes at 60-plus, but Pitt’s sticking to solid pavement. The message? If Hollywood’s golden boys are going to share the screen again, gravity better be on their side.

Pitt and Cruise never stopped racing—onscreen or off

The last time they teamed up was in Interview with the Vampire, a moody, gothic juggernaut that grossed over $223 million and cemented both actors as ’90s legends. But the behind-the-scenes vibes weren’t exactly bromantic. Pitt has openly called the experience “miserable,” even trying to quit the film until Geffen calmly reminded him it would cost him $40 million.

Cruise, meanwhile, was met with backlash when he was cast as Lestat, Anne Rice hated the idea at first but he won critics over by going full icy seduction mode. Still, despite the film’s cult status, the chemistry between the two wasn’t exactly electric offscreen. Their competitive nature bled through, especially during go-kart races on set. “He got me in the end,” Pitt now admits.

That mix of mutual respect and icy distance has followed them into the present. Cruise recently praised Pitt’s driving skills and even said (via CinemaBlend), “He’s a very good driver. Believe me, I’ve raced against him.” That line says it all, these two have always measured themselves against each other, whether it’s speed, box office draw, or cinematic legacy.

Can Ground Rules Lead to a Reunion?

Pitt’s condition doesn’t just reflect personal boundaries. It hints at how differently these stars have aged in Hollywood. Cruise is still chasing adrenaline. Pitt’s playing it calculated. But with F1 directed by Top Gun: Maverick’s Joseph Kosinski, who’s worked closely with Cruise before, the stars are aligning in interesting ways.

And there’s another twist. Tarantino’s rumored Cliff Booth follow-up, The Continuing Adventures of Cliff Booth might still carry traces of the scrapped Movie Critic project, where Cruise was supposedly eyeing a cameo. If that cameo survived the shift, Pitt might get Cruise in his movie after all assuming the script keeps both boots on the ground.

So no, Brad Pitt won’t be hanging off any aircrafts. But if Cruise ever trades the sky for some grounded storytelling, the door to that long-awaited team-up might just swing open again.

