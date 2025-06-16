Brad Pitt’s highly anticipated sports drama F1, directed by Top Gun: Maverick helmer Joseph Kosinski, is slated for its theatrical release on June 27, 2025. The film follows Sonny Hayes (played by Brad Pitt), a retired former Formula One driver who is asked to make a comeback to the racing track and mentor a talented driver.

As the dashing star gears up for F1’s release, one of his underrated movies has started trending again in the streaming space. That film is the 2022 action-comedy Bullet Train. According to FlixPatrol, Bullet Train currently ranks ninth on HBO Max’s U.S. Top 10 movies chart as per Collider. Read on to learn about its plot, where to watch it online, and whether it’s worth your time.

Bullet Train – Plot & Cast

Directed by David Leitch (Deadpool 2) and based on the 2010 novel Maria Beetle, the film centers on Ladybug (played by Brad Pitt), an unlucky but skilled assassin who boards a high-speed train in Japan for a seemingly straightforward mission – to retrieve a briefcase. But the mission does not go as planned when he finds himself surrounded by other ruthless assassins with their own agendas.

Can Ladybug complete the mission and make it out alive? You’ll have to watch the movie to find out. The film also features Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon, Benito A. Martínez Ocasio, and Sandra Bullock in interesting roles.

Where To Stream Bullet Train On OTT?

The film is available to stream on Netflix in India. You can also rent it on Amazon Prime Video and Zee5 for ₹99.

Is Bullet Train Worth Watching?

Although the film has a modest critics’ score of 53% on the reviews aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes, its audience score is much stronger at 76%. Moreover, it holds a user rating of 7.3/10 on IMDb. If you like Brad Pitt or enjoy the action-comedy genre, Bullet Train is an entertaining ride that’s definitely worth watching.

Bullet Train Trailer

You can watch the official trailer of Bullet Train here to get a glimpse at its quirky characters, fast-paced plot, and unique setting aboard a Japanese high-speed train.

