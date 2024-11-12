Alright, here’s a fun fact that’ll blow your mind: Brad Pitt’s Deadpool 2 cameo? He only asked for one thing—a cup of coffee. Yep, you read that right. The Hollywood A-lister agreed to show up as The Vanisher, an invisible mutant, for a tiny cameo in exchange for Starbucks.

Pitt’s cameo is legendary—not because of the amount of screen time (literally two seconds), but because he took the role with zero expectations. Deadpool 2 co-writer Rhett Reese spilled the beans during a 2018 Comic-Con interview, saying, “Brad Pitt said he’d do it if Ryan personally delivered a cup of coffee from Starbucks, right?”

But Reynolds, being the king of comedy, had to clarify it a bit: “Sort of embellished,” he said. “I was told all he wants is a cup of coffee, and I said, ‘Like a franchise or just one individual cup of coffee?’ And I was told one individual cup of coffee, which was his way of saying, ‘I’m doing it for nothing.’” Classic Pitt, right? One of the biggest stars on the planet agreeing to a blink-and-you-miss-it role just for the sake of a coffee run.

Ryan Reynolds was straight-up blown away. “What’s more irresponsible than taking one of the biggest movie stars in the world and giving him a role that is utterly wordless and invisible except for three film frames?” he laughed. It’s a massive move for Pitt and a pretty hilarious flex.

It’s not just about the coffee, though. It’s about how down-to-earth and relaxed Pitt was about the whole thing. No fancy demands, no ego—just a solid dude doing a solid for the movie. “It was the nicest thing anyone could do,” Reynolds added.

So, Brad Pitt didn’t just sneak into Deadpool 2—he did it with an utterly on-brand style for him and the movie. And let’s be honest, a cameo like that? It’s a cinematic mic drop.

