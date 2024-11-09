Following the massive success of Deadpool & Wolverine, fans have been swooning over the fantastic chemistry between Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. As Marvel Cinematic Universe awaits the release of its next big project, Avengers: Doomsday, Reynolds has fans buzzing about a potential appearance in the highly-anticipated movie.

After Deadpool & Wolverine broke box office records as the highest-grossing R-rated film, many fans are eager to see where Wade Wilson goes next in the MCU. While Reynolds will probably return to Deadpool 4, there’s a rumor that he might join the Avengers team soon.

Will Ryan Reynolds Reprise Deadpool Role In Avengers: Doomsday?

In a recent chat with Variety, Ryan Reynolds remained tight-lipped when asked if fans can expect to see Deadpool in Avengers: Doomsday. While he didn’t give anything away, leaving fans speculating if the Merc with a Mouth will surprise them in the next Avengers epic, he said, “I’m not even being cagey. We’ll see what happens there.”

Avengers: Doomsday will bring back Robert Downey Jr. as the main villain, Doctor Doom, alongside other returning characters, including Doctor Strange and the Fantastic Four.

Is Ryan Reynolds Hinting At Deadpool Joining Avengers?

Though Ryan Reynolds insists he’s not being secretive about Deadpool’s possible role in Avengers: Doomsday, it is understandable, given Marvel actors have a history of keeping such details tightly under wraps. Just think back to when Andrew Garfield, who repeatedly denied he’d appear as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home, made a swinging appearance alongside Tobey Maguire. So, Reynolds’ Deadpool might appear in Doomsday, but he keeps it hush-hush to build anticipation.

But Reynolds could equally be in the dark and genuinely does not know if his character will return. Unlike Infinity War and Endgame, filmed back-to-back, Doomsday and Secret Wars will be shot separately. As Marvel could still be finalizing casting and schedules, Deadpool’s appearance might not yet be confirmed.

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: Here’s The Real Reason Mark Ruffalo Will Never Star In A Solo Hulk Movie

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News