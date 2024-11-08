Mark Ruffalo just smash-ed our hopes of ever seeing a solo Hulk movie. And it’s not because Marvel doesn’t love him—oh, they do. It’s because it’s just too damn expensive. Yep, the reason we won’t see Bruce Banner go full green for a solo adventure anytime soon is all about the price tag. In an interview with GQ, Ruffalo admitted, “I’d love to do a standalone Hulk, I just don’t think that’s ever going to happen.” Why? Well, here’s where it gets real: “It’s very expensive if you did a whole movie, which is why they use the Hulk so sparingly. I priced myself out!” Ouch. Even Hulk’s massive CGI budget is a tough pill to swallow, especially with Marvel’s wallet these days.

But wait—there’s more. While the cost of CGI has dropped a bit, Ruffalo wasn’t just talking numbers. There’s an actual legal battle here. Before Marvel could even think about a solo Hulk movie, they’d have to deal with Universal Pictures, who own the rights to the character. Yes, you heard that right. Universal holds the Hulk reins, making any solo flick a massive headache. So even if Marvel wants to green-light it, they can’t just because of that pesky legal loophole. Which means, Hulk can hang out with the Avengers, but don’t count on him getting his own ticket to the big show.

As much as we all want it, a solo Hulk movie is looking about as likely as a Thor and Loki buddy comedy. It’s simply not happening, folks.

Ruffalo also took a moment to drop some thoughts on the current state of superhero movies. Let’s be real, the genre is in a bit of a slump, especially with films like The Marvels crashing hard at the box office. But Ruffalo, ever the optimist, doesn’t think this is the end of the MCU. “I think the expansion into streaming was really exciting, but the thing about Marvel movies is you had to wait three years and that created a mystique,” he said, offering a little hope that these “corrections” might actually help the superhero world get its mojo back. Whether that means we’ll see the Hulk on his own anytime soon is another story, though.

But here’s the kicker—Ruffalo’s never just been about smashing in big green form. He’s faced his fair share of Hollywood shade for choosing to embrace his inner superhero. During his early days in the MCU, Ruffalo was warned by a fellow actor (who shall remain nameless) that starring in superhero flicks might close doors with some big-time directors. The actor apparently told Ruffalo, “Well, I can name a few who won’t work with you.” One of those names? None other than the legendary Paul Thomas Anderson. Ruffalo’s response? A classic. “I was like, ‘Oh f***. If there’s one person I wanna work with, it’s Paul Thomas Anderson. Well, that sucks.’” But that didn’t stop him. Ruffalo didn’t let the superhero stigma hold him back. He went on to land roles in Foxcatcher, Spotlight, and Poor Things—and, surprise, surprise—earned Oscar nominations along the way.

Now, don’t get it twisted—he’s not dissing his Hulk days. “I’m really proud of it,” he said of his Marvel journey. “I’ve sat in movie theaters with the movies I’ve done with big directors. I’ve also experienced these Marvel movies with an audience and the amount of community and expression… it touched every single emotion. That means something to me.”

So, while a solo Hulk movie might never happen, Mark Ruffalo’s not going anywhere. Whether he’s flexing his acting chops on the Oscar stage or throwing it down with the Avengers, he’s made a career out of proving that there’s way more to him than just green rage. Hulk might not get his own film, but Ruffalo’s career? That’s a smash hit.

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: Did You Know Eminem Was Offered The Role Of Brian O’Connor In Fast & The Furious?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News