Ajay Devgn has been a part of several franchises, including Singham and Golmaal, but Drishyam enjoys a separate fan base worldwide. Drishyam 3 is currently in the works, and shoulders huge expectations at the box office. It must earn 183 crores to achieve a massive feat. Scroll below for a detailed report!

Revisting the Drishyam franchise at the box office

Most would know that Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam is a Hindi remake of Mohanlal‘s Malayalam franchise by the same name. Nishikant Kamat directed the first instalment in 2015, which was a box office success. The journey continued with Drishyam 2 in 2022, a massive commercial success.

Here’s a box office breakdown of Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam at the Indian box office (net collections):

Drishyam (2015): 76.16 crores (Plus)

Drishyam 2 (2022): 241 crores (Super hit)

Total: 317.16 crores

Drishyam 3 could achieve a massive feat!

So far, the franchise has witnessed a 100% success ratio, so there are massive expectations that Drishyam 3 will continue this streak. Besides, if Ajay Devgn’s upcoming film earns around 183 crores at the Indian box office, the cumulative total will hit the 500 crore mark!

Previously, Ajay has achieved the 500 crore milestone with the Singham franchise. It is now to be seen whether Abhishek Pathak’s upcoming instalment will be the second of his career.

More about the Drishyam 3 franchise

As per multiple reports, Drishyam 3 will be simultaneously shot in Hindi and Malayalam, featuring Ajay Devgn and Mohanlal, respectively. It will be directed by Abhishek Pathak and will be the final instalment in the Drishyam universe. Tabu and Akshaye Khanna are expected to reprise their much-loved characters.

The crime thriller is likely to arrive in theatres worldwide on Gandhi Jayanti 2026.

