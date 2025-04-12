If there’s one Bollywood friendship that continues to age like fine wine, it’s the one between Ajay Devgn and Tabu. While the magic of the duo is often witnessed on-screen, that magic is nearly overshadowed by their chemistry off-screen. In a throwback interview, Ajay had the internet buzzing when he hilariously joked about why Tabu is still single.

The Viral Moment: Ajay’s Joke That Stole the Spotlight

In a previous interview with Navodaya Times, Ajay Devgn didn’t hold back when asked about Tabu’s unmarried status. Without missing a beat, Ajay delivered a classic one-liner: “Tabu ko main hi chahiye, but main mil nahi raha hoon (Tabu wants me but that can’t happen).”

After the laughter died down and Tabu gave him a mock glare, Ajay quickly followed it up with: “Matlab mere jaisa yaar. Mere jaisa aur koi duniya mein hain nahi (I mean someone like me—there’s no one like me in the world).”

But what made the moment even more special was Tabu’s heartfelt and equally cheeky comeback. She smiled, looked at Ajay, and said,

“Exactly, main samajh gayi meri jaan (I understood, my love),” and even planted a sweet kiss on his hand.”

She added, “Ye aise hain toh mujhe bardasht karte hain. Kuch aur hotey toh shayad mujhe bardasht nahi kar paate (It’s because he’s like this that he tolerates me—someone else probably couldn’t have).”

And if you thought the banter ended there, it didn’t. Tabu took it one step further, teasing him: “Meri toh shaadi bhi nahi hui, tumne toh fir bhi shaadi kar li, bacche kar liye (I haven’t even gotten married—you at least got married and had kids).”

A Friendship That’s Pure Gold In Every Era

From Vijaypath and Takshak to Drishyam 2 and Golmaal Again, Ajay and Tabu have created magic on screen for years. But it’s their off-screen relationship—grounded in loyalty and endless humour—that fans can’t get enough of.

In an industry where friendships often fade with time, Ajay and Tabu’s bond is refreshingly real. It’s built on memories, mutual respect, and a whole lot of playful digs.

Check out the full interview below:

