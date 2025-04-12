Though they officially parted ways in 2021, Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl remain intriguing exes. Their recent reunion at a Mumbai event has fans buzzing yet again. From playful paparazzi moments to coordinated style statements, their chemistry is hard to ignore — even if they’re no longer a couple.

When Rohman Casually Slid into Sushmita’s Frame

The event had all eyes on Susmita, who looked every bit the diva in a crisp white shirt, high-waisted black pants, and a layered pearl necklace. Rohman, equally dashing in a deep-neck black blazer and a sleek man-bun, arrived separately — but it didn’t take long for the spotlight to bring them together.

While Sen was busy catching up with guests, the paparazzi spotted Rohman nearby and couldn’t resist prompting, “Pose karo na Sushmita ji ke saath!” Rohman, in full sport mode, cheekily stepped into the frame beside her with a smile — completely catching her off guard. The moment had the paparazzi cracking up, but Sushmita politely declined to pose with him, making it clear she wanted to keep things casual.

Despite the not-so-posed moment, their presence together didn’t go unnoticed — especially because it’s not the first time the two have shared space post-breakup.

Rohman Speaks Out on Their Bond Post-Breakup

Rohman’s candid takes on his bond with Sushmita have always won hearts. In an earlier interview, he shared in an interview with Hindustan Times, “I only accompany her as a friend. I like spending time with her. If the relationship didn’t have issues and if you have given so much to a relationship, then why would you run away from it?”

But being associated with a Bollywood icon hasn’t come without its drawbacks. “After my name was associated with hers, people thought that I wouldn’t take up modelling assignments and would switch to acting instead. Log sochne lage ab yeh kyun modelling karega, and I stopped getting offers,” he admitted.

Whether it’s a slow-burn reconnection or just a mature friendship in full form, Sushmita and Rohman are doing things their way — and the audience clearly can’t get enough of it.

