Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl parted ways back in 2021 and broke many hearts. It was in December 2021 that the duo announced their separation in a joint Instagram post and informed fans that they will remain friends. However, even after their breakup, the model was seen accompanying the actress at many events.

Now, their latest video from the promotional event of Aarya 3 seems to suggest that the ex-couple may be dating again!

In the clip that is now viral, Rohman Shawl is seen ensuring if Sushmita Sen is okay and looks like he had come to the event to pick her up. The actress’ ex-boyfriend is seen ushering her to leave as the event draws to an end.

The video was shared by paparazzo Snehzala on Instagram. Watch the viral video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Snehkumar Zala (@snehzala)

Many netizens soon commented on the video and enquired about the duo. One wrote, “They look so cute together and he is so protective..goals,” while another wrote, “Are they dating??? Have been waiting since foreverr for this news!!!” Another netizen quoted a line from the latest trending video on Instagram, “So beautiful ….So elegant….Just looking like a woaw!!”

Talking about the Aarya actress, Rohman once told Radio Mirchi that he feels the duo looks good together. He said, “We look good together. Doesn’t matter, we don’t live for people. You do your things, what people want to say, it’s up to them. You don’t have to answer anybody. We can’t keep on commenting on everything that people are saying. We live our lives, that’s it.”

Rohman Shawl further said that even to be in the same frame as Sushmita, he has to put in a lot of hard work. He added, “I think when you really are fond of a person, you like everything about them. I dislike that she manages to beat me in chess a lot and I don’t really like losing.”

Earlier, while announcing their breakup, Sushmita had written on Instagram, “We began as friends, we remain friends!!! The relationship was long over… the love remains!!! #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.”

See the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Their love story began in 2018 on Instagram and soon they began dating. Rohman shares a special bond with the Main Hoon Na actress’s kids – Renee and Alisah and is often found spending time with them.

On the other hand, a new season of Aarya has just dropped on Disney +Hotstar and Sush fans are super-excited to see what the new season has to offer.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: When Kareena Kapoor Khan Was Tensed About Her Steamy Love-Making Scene With Saif Ali Khan In Kurbaan & Asked Karan Johar To Delete It From The Version Her Mother Babita Kapoor Was To Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News