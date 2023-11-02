Even before her wedding with Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan had made headlines even for her affair and films with the actor. After falling in love with each other on the sets of Tashan, Bebo decided to take the plunge and tie the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2012. After the debacle of Tashan, which also starred Akshay Kumar in a pivotal role, they came together for Rensil D’Silva’s Kurbaan. The film created quite a stir on social media soon after its official poster was dropped online.

Bebo’s bareback on the film’s poster created hullabaloo on social media and inside the industry. But not many knew that the film also featured the lovebirds’ steamy hot love-making scene. Those who have watched the film will know about it. But did you know before the film was ready to hit the big screens, Kareena had made a small request to KJo, who refused it right away?

Reportedly, Kareena Kapoor Khan had requested Karan Johar to remove her hot love-making scene with Saif Ali Khan from the film in the version her mother was going to watch. Ahead of the trial, Bebo had made a small request, which KJo immediately refused, telling Bebo, ‘I’m doing no such thing’.

According to a report in Times Of India, Kareena Kapoor wasn’t sure of her mother, Babita Kapoor’s reaction to her hot scene with then-boyfriend Saif Ali Khan. While she admitted being nervous about what her mother would say of her doing a bold scene on-screen, she asked Karan Johar, “If he could hide that one reel only from mom’s trial.”

After making Kareena understand and pacify her, KJo told her, “Shut up Bebo, and go take a walk. I’m doing no such thing.” Kareena was worried about her parents and her immediate family members’ comments on the steamy scene showing her bareback.

During their show ‘Date With Kurbaan’ on national TV, Kareena Kapoor opened up doing the bold scene. She had said, “At the end of day, Saif and I are professional actors and would do whatever a script demands from us.”

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Kareena Kapoor opened up about her mother Babita’s influence on her while they were growing up. Bebo had stated that after her father Randhir Kapoor’s slumped career, her mother made efforts to make ends meet till her sister and actress Karisma Kapoor entered the film industry.

On the work front, after the success of her digital debut, Jaane Jaan, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Ekta Kapoor’s The Buckingham Murders.

