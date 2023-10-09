Ekta Kapoor-backed film ‘Thank You For Coming’ has been receiving rave reviews from audiences and critics across the nation. While a section of the audience has hailed the film, another section has been trolling the actors and filmmakers for choosing ‘such a topic.’ Starring Bhumi Pednekar in the lead, it also sees Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila and Shibani Bedi in the pivotal roles. Now, in a series of tweets, the TV Czarina has hit back at a troll who asked her to stop making adult movies.

Amid all the positive reviews about the film, the filmmaker took to Twitter to talk about being trolled for making such content. She first re-tweeted a journalist Tweet calling ‘Thank You For Coming’ ‘disappointing’. Adding Shehnaaz Gill has been used for the hype but not given the deserved screen space. However, she addressed a few troll comments who criticized and asked her to stop making adult movies.

When a user asked, “Pls stop making adult movies,” Ekta Kapoor hit back at her with full sass and wrote, “No I’m an adult so I will make adult movies.” Later when the same user said, “Shame on you,” she wrote “Ok shame on me :)”

Take A Look:

No I’m an adult so I will make adult movies😁 https://t.co/orTGS9Nxmy — Ektaa R Kapoor (@EktaaRKapoor) October 9, 2023

The same user further dragged Karan Johar and Tweeted, “Aap or Karan Johar ne pure India ko bigada,” further adding, “Aap dono ki wajha se India me jyada divorce hone lage.”

Hmmmmmmm hmmmmmm https://t.co/ibxLc3e6ZD — Ektaa R Kapoor (@EktaaRKapoor) October 9, 2023

Ok shame on me :) https://t.co/QgQTtFjrUi — Ektaa R Kapoor (@EktaaRKapoor) October 9, 2023

Meanwhile opening up about being trolled for her film, Ekta Kapoor Tweeted, “#ThankYouForComimg is a little mad movie made by mad crazy partner rhea that doesn’t smash patriarchy but tickles with feathers under its nose so all the bulls hit gets sneezed out !! There is only mad love for d film or unpalpable anger!,” Further adding, “N me with my thrill issues wud want it no other way !!! From being trolled for ruining culture because it ‘ promotes ‘ self pleasure ( how that is ruining anything if ur keeping ur hands to yourself) to being applauded by indian n international press …”

Have you watched ‘Thank You For Coming’ yet? If yes what are your thoughts on the film? Do let us know.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Ranbir Kapoor Asking Security Guard To Tell Paps ‘Andar Mat Aao’ Angrily In A Video Amid His Name Getting Involved In A Betting App Scam Goes Viral, Gets Trolled “Aise Attitude Walo Ko Log Bhav Kyun Dete”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News