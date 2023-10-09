Director Nitesh Tiwari and his team for the proposed Ramayan adaptation are leaving no stone unturned to ensure a faithful and controversy-free end product that would leave the audience completely happy and satiated.

A source in the know tells this writer that the cast is being tutored into a “self-restrained lifestyle” during the shooting.

“While Sai Pallavi who will play Sita has a very clean, controversy-free image, Ranbir Kapoor is a bit more, shall we say, colorful in his conduct. Not quite the wild child, but he is certainly no Sri Rama in his personal life,” a source observes and reveals the producers and director Nitesh Tiwari’s game plan.

“While the film will be shot, Ranbir will abstain completely from drinking and eating meat. These are not things he would avoid just for his public image, but also as a dedicated actor Ranbir wants to feel as pure and clean as Sri Rama. In any case, Ranbir is not into late nights and wild parties.”

A few days back, Ranbir Kapoor became the talk of the town for all the controversial reasons. The Brahmastra actor was recently in the news after the Enforcement Directorate summoned him in a betting case of an app. RK, along with Shraddha Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, Huma Qureshi and Hina Khan and others, were also called in for the investigation in the betting case.

