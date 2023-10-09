Akshay Kumar has landed himself in trouble once again and this time, it’s not because of his films but for a brand he endorses. The superstar, who’s currently in the news for his latest film, Mission Raniganj, has been making headlines since morning for all the controversial reasons. Bollywood actor has often been criticized for promoting and endorsing a masala brand. However, Akshay was one of the actors who adhered to his fans’ request and stepped down from being the ambassador. Now a year later, the superstar is back and has reunited with two other superstars who have also been endorsing the Pan Masala brand- Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan.

The brand recently released a new ad featuring Akshay, SRK, Ajay and Bigg Boss fame Soundarya Sharma. Ever since the clip surfaced online, netizens have slammed the Kesari actor for being a ‘hypocrite.’ Scroll down for details.

The new Pan Masala Ad opens with Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn waiting for Akshay Kumar in a car. However, soon after Devgn opens the packet of pan masala, Akshay smells it and comes down to meet them. However, the clip has already made the netizens express their disappointment on social media and slam the actor as he had apologized for the same a year back. While some fans are slamming the actor, others have commented in his favor.

A user wrote, “Must be regretting it after his movies started bombing,” while another said, “Doglapan at its peak.” A third one wrote, “Hypocrisy ki koi seema nahi hai.”

Writing in Akshay Kumar’s favor, one fan wrote, “Ad filmmaker here – these big celeb ad series are all shot together and released slowly over months. Just because this is a new ad doesn’t mean it has been shot now.” Another asked, “Is he bound by a legal contract (overall Vimal contract for elaichi ,kesar, apple, banana, whatever…) and perhaps he is doing ads and still donating the money or maybe not donating but bound by the contract?”

Check it out below:

Posts from the bollyblindsngossip

community on Reddit

Earlier, Akshay Kumar had written in his apology letter, “I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause. The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices.”

On the other hand, Ajay Devgn too had once reacted to the criticism and called it a personal choice. He had said, “When you do something, you also see how harmful it would be. Somethings are harmful, some are not. I would say it without naming it because I don’t want to promote it; I was doing elaichi. What I feel is more than advertisements, if certain things are so wrong, then they should not be sold.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on this new Pan Masala Ad? Do let us know.

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Calls Rhea Chakraborty A ‘Hero’ As Latter Reveals Surviving The Witch Hunt & Tough Times Due To Her Family During Sushant Singh Rajput Case

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News