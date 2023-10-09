Shah Rukh Khan needs no special introduction, naam hi kaafi hai. And being such a huge celebrity brings a lot of problems. According to recent reports, King Khan’s security has been increased to Y+ category after the actor received alleged death threats. Yes, that’s right. Scroll ahead to read current updates.

SRK, after four years of hiatus, broke every box office record with his back-to-back films Pathaan and Jawan. While everyone was waiting for his next film, Dunki, to release, the actor receiving death threats report startled the whole media.

After the release of Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan has been allegedly receiving “imminent and probable” threats, and now the actor has filed a written complaint against it, as quoted by Maharashtra Police reported by ANI.

According to sources cited by Indian Express, Maharashtra State Intelligence Department had given an order to all the police commissionerates, district police, and special protection units (SPUs) to grant Shah Rukh Khan a Y+ category security. The official statement read, “Y+ with an escort scale of security to Khan with immediate effect.” It was decided after having a meeting to review the situation.

As per reports, the Zero actor will be provided with a Y+ category security that includes 11 security personnel, including six commandos, four police personnel, and a traffic clearance vehicle. Police will also be posted at Mannat. The guards will be on a payment basis, and the update on the security level will be announced until the next high-level committee recommendation and review committee decision.

Well, this is not the first time Shah Rukh Khan had received death threats back in 2010 after his film ‘My Name Is Khan‘ was released.

