It’s official! Dunki and Salaar are all set to lock horns at the box office this December. Both films boast of a crowd-pulling force in the form of Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas; while one is a veteran, the other is one of the biggest pan-India stars. But before this clash takes place, everyone is talking about the battle that happened in 2018, which was eventually lost by Shah Rukh. So today, we’ll be revisiting it!

In 2018, Shah Rukh Khan came up with his experimental and grand project, Zero. In front of it, there was KGF Chapter 1 starring Yash. Before KGF happened, Yash wasn’t a huge name in Indian cinema, so his KGF wasn’t expected to dent the business of SRK’s film. While Zero was released in Hindi, KGF was a pan-India film, which was also released in Hindi.

Shah Rukh Khan has always been facing clashes at the box office, but the main reason behind recalling his 2018 battle is Hombale Films. Yes, it is the same production house which produced KGF Chapter 1 and is now also bringing Salaar in front of Dunki. Many think it’s a matter of one-upmanship, but insiders say it has to do with the advice of Vijay Kiragandur’s spiritual guru.

Released on 21st December 2018, Zero took a start of 20.14 crores at the Indian box office. On the other side, KGF Chapter 1 raked in 18.10 crores on its opening day. In the Hindi version, the Yash starrer earned 2.10 crores on day 1. While the opening day battle was won by the Dunki star, its poor word-of-mouth dented its longer theatrical run, which ended at 97.50 crores net in India.

KGF Chapter 1 saw a positive response among the audience and enjoyed a longer theatrical run. In India, it ended its journey at 185 crores net, including the Hindi version’s 44.09 crores net.

Globally too, KGF Chapter 1 was ahead of Zero by earning 237.50 crores gross, while the latter ended its global run at 180 crores gross.

What do you think? Will history repeat in 2023, or Shah Rukh Khan’s unprecedented run destroy Salaar? Share with us through comments.

