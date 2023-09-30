Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming biggie, Leo, is all geared up to set the box office on fire when it releases in October. Advance booking in foreign markets is open and it is going in full swing. Without a doubt, the film is set to be the biggest opener in Vijay’s career and is already creating history. Keep reading to know more!

The upcoming action thriller marks the reunion of Thalapathy Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj after the successful outing Master. The film is enjoying huge hype among fans as well as neutrals as it is being said to be a part of LCU (Lokesh Kanagaraj Universe). Apart from that, Sanjay Dutt playing a villain against Vijay will be a treat to watch.

Thalapathy Vijay enjoys a huge market in overseas and the UK is one of his strongholds. So, it was obvious that Leo would enjoy a superb response in advance booking here, but the actual report is more exciting. As per Track Tollywood’s report, the film has created history by becoming the biggest Kollywood opener in the UK in advance booking only.

Yes, Leo has crushed all other Tamil biggest openers in the country even before hitting theatres by earning £250,520 through pre-sales. Thalapathy Vijay has surpassed his Beast and even Rajinikanth’s Jailer.

Take a look at the biggest Kollywood openers in the UK:

Leo – £250,520 (19 days to go)

(19 days to go) Ponniyin Selvan 1 – £250,012

Ponniyin Selvan 2 – £228,472

Jailer – £222,777

Beast – £203,186

Leo releases on 19th October 2023.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

