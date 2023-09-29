Rishi Kapoor is the first quintessential boy-next-door or the chocolate boy who brought youth romance to Bollywood. With Bobby, he turned into an overnight sensation, a superstar in his own sense. He was ruling the Box Office charts, with his debut film becoming the highest-grosser of the year in 1973. While he made his debut with Dimple Kapadia, who was just 16 at that time, Raj Kapoor offered his son to the glamour world in the most stunning debut, passing on the baton to the next generation.

However, Rishi Kapoor’s debut film holds an unbeatable record at the Box Office, which to date finds a place in the record book of Indian Cinema History and none has been able to beat this record.

The young boy, who became a superstar with Bobby, was a star kid whom the world saw in Mera Naam Joker. However, the chubby kid turned into a suave and dapper chocolate boy with his debut film and gave a super duper hit helping his superstar father Raj Kapoor get rid of all the debts!

Rishi Kapoor’s debut film was made on a reported budget of 1.2 crore, and it turned into a hysteria, collecting 6 crore at the Box Office. The film collected 29.9 crore worldwide and registered a profit of 400% for Raj Kapoor.

Bobby is the most profitable star kid debut ever. In fact, in real terms, Rishi Kapoor was the first superstar kid making his way into films. The next superstar kid debut was in 1981 when Sunil Dutt and Nargis’ son Sanjay Dutt made his way to films with Rocky. Made on a reported budget of 1.75 crore, the film earned 3 crore at the Indian Box Office. The film registered a profit of 71.4%.

After Sanju Baba came Dharmendra’s son Sunny Deol in 1983 with Betaab. The film earned 7 crore at the box office and was made on a budget of 1.8 crore, churning out a profit of 294.4%. None of them saw success like Raj Kapoor’s son Rishi Kapoor. The world waited for the next superstar kid, and it happened in 2000 when Amitabh Bachchan’s son Abhishek Bachchan and Rakesh Roshan’s son Hrithik Roshan made their debuts in the same year with Refugee and Kaho Naa Pyar Hai.

Hrithik came very close to matching Rishi Kapoor’s debut numbers however, even he could not beat the record set by the Karz superstar! Kaho Na Pyaar Hai earned 45 crore and was made on a reported budget of 10 crore! On the other hand, Refugee was a failure.

Kaho Na Pyaar Hai churned out a profit of 350% at the box office, standing only next to Rishi Kapoor who has claimed the top spot for the most profitable star kid debut ever at the Box Office and holds the spot till date.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

