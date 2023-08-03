Sanjay Dutt is enjoying the current phase in his acting career as it has taken an interesting twist. More than Bollywood projects, the actor has added South Indian biggies to his credit, and after making his debut in Sandalwood, he’s set to mark his Kollywood debut with Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo. Even in Tollywood, the veteran is all set to make noise with Double iSmart, for which he has been offered a humongous salary. Keep reading to know more!

After a not-so-good run, Dutt is back with full force with KGF Chapter 2. The film was a blockbuster success, and the actor received praise for his villainous performance. Even though his subsequent releases- Samrat Prithviraj and Shamshera- didn’t do well, Dutt was praised for his portrayals. Up next, he has a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and will be seen in Leo alongside Thalapathy Vijay. He’s also confirmed to be a part of Hera Pheri 3 and Welcome 3.

Apart from the aforementioned big projects, Sanjay Dutt is set to make his Telugu debut with Ram Pothineni’s Double iSmart. The film is being directed by Puri Jagannadh, and reportedly, Dutt will be seen as an antagonist once again. With his addition, the film is already enjoying a huge buzz, and it is learnt that the Agneepath actor has been offered a huge remuneration.