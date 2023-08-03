Acclaimed Bollywood art director Nitin Desai, who was found hanging in a case of suspected suicide on Wednesday morning, was reeling under a financial crises with accumulated debts of over Rs 250 crore and insolvency proceedings initiated against him only last week.

Independent MLA Mahesh Baldi of Uran (Raigad) in whose constituency Desai’s ‘ND Art World Pvt Ltd’ was sprawled over 52 acres, confirmed to media persons that the creative genius was bogged down with financial issues since past four-five years, which may have triggered his suicide.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Mumbai had ordered initiating Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) against Desai’s company, and appointed Jitender Kothari as an Interim Resolution professional, in the plea filed by the creditors CFM Asset Reconstruction Pvt. Ltd for the debts of a little over Rs 250 crore.