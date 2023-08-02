Sara Ali Khan is one of the popular actresses in Bollywood who has given memorable performances in films like Kedarnath, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, and Simmba, to name a few. However, she often being criticised for her choice of outfits or religious beliefs.

The actress recently talked about the criticism and said she loves feedback on her work. But she doesn’t care what other people think of her. Having a strong sense of self, she asserted that she doesn’t feel validated by other people.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a conversation with Vogue India, Sara Ali Khan said, “I learned that my sense of validation should not come from anything external, including how I look. So I grew up with qualities that were very innate, very inherent, very internal. And because they’re rooted in such a secure place inside me, I’m not fazed by other people’s opinions of me. At my core, I’m still the same girl that went to Columbia to study Russian history. I think having a strong sense of self and not defining myself by what people think of me is the only way to keep going.”

“I definitely appreciate any kind of criticism when it comes to my work. I work for the audience and if they don’t like my work, it behoves me to see what I can do better. But if they have an opinion on anything personal, whether it’s my religious beliefs, my sense of dressing or my non-blow-dried hair at the airport, I don’t care,” added Sara Ali Khan, who is often questioned by a section of social media for visiting religious places.

Sara recently appeared in the song Heart Throb from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, where she made a special cameo. She currently has a number of forthcoming projects scheduled. She appears in the lead role alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, and Neena Gupta in Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino.

Talking of the upcoming film Ae Watan Mere Watan stars Sara Ali Khan. It is claimed that the film, which follows the heroic journey of a Bombay college student who develops into a freedom fighter, is based on real events. It will be directed by Kannan Iyer and accessible on Prime Video. She will also be seen in the forthcoming movie Murder Mubarak with Karisma Kapoor.

Must Read: Did You Know Ryan Gosling & Blake Lively Were Rumoured To Be Dating Before She Got Married To Ryan Reynolds? The Former Couple Allegedly Spotted “Smiling, Laughing” At Disneyland [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News