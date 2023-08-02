Ryan Gosling is currently riding the wave of his super-successful movie ‘Barbie’ directed by Greta Gerwig and co-starring Margot Robbie. Throughout his career, he has been branded as one of the s*xiest actors ever. Well, his looks only help solidify the fact even more. Now, who wouldn’t want to get their hands on a man like Gosling? He has been rumoured to be dating many actresses over the years. As of now, he is happily married to Eva Mendes. However, there was a time when all people could talk about his alleged affair with Blake Lively.

Back in 2010, there were heavy rumours that the ‘La La Land’ actor is dating the beautiful Blake Lively, who is now Ryan Reynolds’ wife. This is back in 2010 when the two parties were spotted hanging out together.

As per Fandom Wire, Ryan Gosling and Blake Lively were spotted hanging out at Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor at Disneyland. As the two spent quality time together, they also entertained their fans and did not hesitate in clicking pictures with them. The outlet reports that one person said, “They weren’t obviously all over each other, but it seemed like they were together. There were times when they would be sitting down, and he would kind of lay his hand on her knee. They were smiling, laughing, and they looked happy!”

The rumour was cultivated at the perfect time as Ryan Gosling and Blake Lively, were both reeling from alleged relationships. Lively had broken up with her boyfriend Penn Badgley and Gosling was getting over his relationship with Rachel McAdams. However, the rumors of their affair did not amount to anything and were quickly discarded by the media itself. Blake Lively is now leading a fulfilling life with husband Ryan Reynolds who will soon be seen in ‘Deadpool 3‘.

What do you think about this possible fairytale romance between Ryan Gosling and Blake Lively?

