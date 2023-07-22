Rumours are rife that Ben Affleck will be reprising his role of Daredevil in Deadpool 3, and it is also reported that his former wife Jennifer Garner, might join him while apparently reprising her role of Elektra. The news has reportedly has left Affleck’s singer wife Jennifer Lopez upset. While the news is yet to be confirmed, a few sources have spilled the beans Lopez is having reservations about it and has apparently set some rules for her actor husband. Scroll down for more.

Ben Affleck was married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018. He got married to Jennifer Lopez in 2021 in a small intimate affair. The two are now reportedly planning to renew their vows with a lavish event at their new mansion, which they bought for a whopping $60 million.

Speaking of Ben Affleck reuniting with ex-wife Jennifer Garner for Deadpool 3, according to The Mirror, Jennifer Lopez has set a few ground rules when working with the mother of three children. A source on the same revealed, “J Lo already has a list of rules for when Ben’s working, but she’ll be adding a few more should he go ahead and film a cameo alongside Jen.” The insider added, “Elektra is Daredevil’s love interest, so she’s making sure there are no ‘just like old times’ moments between them.” The award-winning crooner is not taking any chances with Ben Affleck. The source further revealed, “J Lo wants 24/7 access to the set and to be able to drop in unannounced.”

The tipster added, “There are to be no promo joint interviews and or photoshoots, and no after-work socialising. She wants Ben home as soon as he’s done filming.” Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rekindled their relationship in 2021 after splitting 20 years ago.

Speaking of Ben Affleck playing Daredevil, he along with Jennifer Garner shared the screen space in the 2003 movie of the same name. The film tanked at the box-office. Now, the two might again come back to share screen space.

Deadpool 3 stars Ryan Reynolds in the lead and will also bring Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine in the same frame. A picture of two from the sets was recently shared which quickly managed to break the Internet.

