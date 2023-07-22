Ford v Ferrari remains one of the best movies of 2019. It’s also the film where Christian Bale and Matt Damon deliver one of the finest performances of their careers. The period drama is based on a true story and features the feud between Ford Motor Company and Ferrari. The movie has collected $225 million at the box office worldwide and has been a massive success over the years. A major credit of the same goes to the leading actors in the drama. But, it could have been all different if a different version of the project had gone ahead with different leads – Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise.

That’s right! While Matt Damon and Christian Bale delivered a fabulous performance in the film, Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt were also considered for their parts. So, what happened? Scroll on to find out.

Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski was initially expected to head the movie, which was then called Go To Hell. While discussing the matter in the Comic-Con at Home panel hosted by Collider, he said, “I wouldn’t say we got close to production, but I got to the point where I had Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt at a table read, reading the script together. But we couldn’t get the budget to the number it had to be at, and it was the right number. So that was the one for me that got away. But I was thrilled to see that they ended up making an amazing version of it.”

Tom Cruise would have played Shelby (played by Matt Damon) and Brad Pitt would have played Miles (played by Christian Bale). Interestingly, Joseph Kosinski watched the film along with the Top Gun actor and enjoyed the experience quite a lot.

“I thought [director James Mangold] did an excellent version, and I thought Christian Bale and Matt Damon nailed the characters, so that was a case where you go in going, ‘God, I hope this is good because I love the story so much.’ I actually saw it with Tom, and we were both thrilled when we saw it. It’s a weird thing to see someone make a movie of something that you had kind of got close to making, but they did an amazing job with it,” he added.

Tom and Brad last worked in Interview With The Vampire and, reportedly, hated the experience of collaborating together. Let us know how you would have felt watching the actors in place of Matt and Christian.

