Angelina Jolie, in no time after her debut, became a household name and started creating her own niche in Hollywood. The actor, over the years, has given some very good performances and her acting resume is full of big projects. But did you know that actor was 17 when she first did a topless scene for the movie, and that was right in her debut movie? Well, Angelina had to go through an entire process that allowed her to do so.

Angelina made her debut in Hollywood with Cyborg 2, a sequel to the 1989 movie Cyborg. The actor was 17 when she started to shoot for the movie that was directed by Michael Schroeder. While the movie did not make a mark that lasted for a long time, it did end up giving Hollywood one its most talked-about names and one that sits amongst the bigwigs.

So when Angelina Jolie was cast and was expected to do a topless scene in Cyborg 2, it became a problem because she was not of the legal age to make that decision herself. So the makers found a middle route and decided to get her legally emancipated. Read on to learn everything you should know about the same.

As per a Paper report, Cyborg 2 director had read around 50 actresses and model types. Back in 2006, he had said, “It was really difficult to find somebody who had the cyborg quality but still has some kind of presence, and when this girl came in, I knew she had what it takes.”

Michaeln Schroeder continued, “Then I found out she’s only 17, and we can’t mess around with labor laws and welfare workers and school teachers. I just didn’t have that luxury; I had to shoot, shoot, shoot. She had just finished high school; she had done her junior and senior year in five months.”

When Michael Schroeder found out that Angelina Jolie is Jon Voight’s daughter, they started the emancipation process so she could film the said topless scene without her father standing awkwardly around. “He knew a judge and made some calls, and we got her emancipated, because she had been living on her own for quite a while. She just needed to file and get a judge to agree to it, so then we could just work, and we didn’t have to give her special treatment […] She was the most mature 17-year-old I’ve ever met,” he said.

