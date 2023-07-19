Angelina Jolie is one of the biggest names in Hollywood, which often grabs the headlines for something or the other. But the actress has been in the news most of the time because of her estranged relationship with her ex-husband Brad Pitt. However, did you know the diva was married to Jonny Lee Miller at the age of 20? Yes, that’s right.

For the unversed, Jolie and Jonny met on the film set of Hackers. However, there, they had a n*de scene which left the crew quite uncomfortable because of this reason. Scroll ahead and read the scoop!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Angelina Jolie and Jonny Lee Miller’s onscreen and offscreen chemistry were too hot to handle, and they could barely keep their hands off them. Even though they didn’t want the crew to catch on them, they couldn’t help but show their affection towards each other. Once in an interview with The Sun, Angelina talked about how her breasts had left the crew uncomfortable.

Angelina Jolie said, “In Hackers, there was a scene – cut out – where I am supposedly making love to Jonny’s character and all the film crew see my breasts. I am very angular, with a D-cup breast, and all the guys started looking away. I was there with my top off but the male crew were embarrassed and they didn’t want to stare. Jonny Lee Miller and I kept things quiet about what was happening between us because it was still important that the guys in the film would feel they could hang out with me. Everyone could see we liked each other, but nothing more.”

While talking about how they proposed to each other, Jolie revealed, “We both proposed to each other and both had questions to ask. I wondered if we should stay engaged for a while, since he was going to be in Britain and I would stay in LA. But we went for a quick wedding. I went in black leather pants. I had pants with a zipper that goes back to front. He stuck a veil on me at the last second and put a garter on the pants.”

Well, did you know about this? Let us know your thoughts about Angelina Jolie making the crew uncomfortable in the comments.

Stick to Koimoi for more throwback news and updates!

Must Read: Selena Gomez Almost Breaks Down In BTS Video Of ‘Lose You To Love Me’, Allegedly Written For Justin Bieber, Netizens Brutally React “Bringing This Song To Play Victim, Revive Old Drama”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News