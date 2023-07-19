Selena Gomez made a huge comeback in her personal, as well as, professional life with the album Rare. This reportedly was her cope up mechanism after long-time boyfriend Justin Bieber moved on with Hailey Baldwin in 2018. One of the most successful tracks was ‘Lose You To Love Me’ and her sharing BTS video on TikTok has sparked conversations again. Scroll below for more details!

As most know, Selena is working on new music. She’s been giving a lot of hints to her massive fan base, which’s more than eager to be blessed with her creations after almost 3 years since Rare. She was recently in Paris for the filming of a new movie and some promotions of her makeup brand, Rare Beauty. The actress in a viral post also revealed working on her new album in the city of love.

Ahead of the much-awaited album, Selena Gomez took to TikTok to share a BTS video of her practising Lose You To Love Me. She plays the piano and begins to sing the song but eventually struggles to keep her feelings in check. One can notice towards the end that the Only Murders In The Building actress was close to breaking down. She wrote on the video, “Making of… me getting to know myself.”

Selena Gomez also captioned her video on TikTok, “This isnt the greatest I know so I hope no one minds me turning the comments off for my head but this was the best, most sincere moments with lose you to love me.”

Netizens had some brutal reactions to the video. Many even claimed that she was trying to use Justin Bieber again to be in the headlines.

A Twitterati reacted, “she literally cannot sing, her and taylor are besties lol”

Another wrote, “No Bf to sing about this time had to revisit the old one”

“A song about JB again lol she’s just clout chasing at this point,” a comment read.

A user reacted, “That is terribly omg she sounds so bad and she cry for Justin for the 1000000 time is so embarrassing..”

Selena Gomez shares TikTok singing her #1 hit ‘Lose You To Love Me.’ pic.twitter.com/TGojAOS5Lk — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 18, 2023

