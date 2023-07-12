Justin Bieber is one of the most prominent singers in the world, with a massive fan base. He started off very early in his career and debuted as a teenager, and took the world by storm with his talent and music. We’ve literally seen him grow all these years, and there’s now a viral video doing the rounds on social media which shows the transformation of Justin from 2008 to 2023, and it’ll leave you speechless. Scroll below to watch the video, and don’t miss out on thirsty reactions from his fans!

Justin has a huge fan following on social media, with over 293 million followers on Instagram. He’s married to model Hailey Bieber and often gives a sneak peek into his luxurious lifestyle flaunting his love for his wife and music.

Now talking about the viral video, an Instagram page named ‘Justin Bieber Point’ shared a video of the singer’s transformation from 2008 to 2023. By 2019, you’ll literally make you go breathless looking at how handsome he gets.

The video shows how from cute Justin Bieber goes to a good-looking man and will leave you wanting more.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber Point (@justinbieberpoint)

Reacting to his video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Justin has beautiful olive skin. Like a Ken Doll”

Another user commented, “Train him for the next James Bond”

A third commented, “He become prettier every year”

A fourth commented, “I have Bieber fever”

What are your thoughts on Justin Bieber’s stunning transformation from 2008 to 2023? Tell us in the space below.

