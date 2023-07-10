There is a massive buzz around the much-awaited film Barbie as director Greta Gerwig is bringing the fantasy world of the plastic doll, played by Margot Robbie, to the big screens. While Barbie is already known to everyone, the director has also included a significant role of Ken, played by Ryan Gosling. As there are rumours about a Ken spin-off, Greta recently broke the silence and shared her plans for expanding the Barbie world.

Apart from Margot and Ryan, the upcoming film also stars Simu Liu, Emma Mackie, America Ferrera and more. While all the females are termed as Barbie in the film, men are called Ken.

July’s second Sunday indeed turned out to be a celebration of Barbie as Los Angeles saw a star-studded premiere of the movie. Several Hollywood A-listers, including Gal Gadot, Nicki Minaj, Dua Lipa and more, joined the movie’s cast in Barbie-themed outfits. During the premiere, director Greta Gerwig cleared the air around the much-talked-about spin-off with Ryan Gosling’s Ken doll.

Talking to Entertainment Tonight, Greta was asked if she is planning a spin-off for Ken, the doll which, as per the La La Land star, has always been neglected. In her response, the director, clad in pink, said, “Honestly, I’m just focused on getting this one out and crossing all my fingers and toes.” However, she did not crush fans’ hopes and added, “And then we’ll see what happens after that.”

The Little Women helmer further shared her plans after the movie’s release and said, “On Aug. 4th, I turn 40… and this movie’s out. So I’m like, ‘I gotta turn 40 and get this movie out, and then I’ll figure out what happens next.'”

Well, Greta does have another project to focus on as she recently signed a deal with Netflix to write and direct at least two movies based on the book series, The Chronicles of Narnia by author C.S. Lewis. Meanwhile, we all are waiting for Barbie’s release and witness Greta’s vision in the theatres.

