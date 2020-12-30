Sometimes a good musical movie is all you need. A good musical film offers a heartfelt belief in the incredible storytelling power of music. It’s the kind of entertainment you can sing along to. While there’s an overwhelming array of titles available to choose from, picking a good musical movie on Netflix can be a daunting task.

So we’ve taken the liberty to round up a selection of the best musical movies. Check our full list of the best on Netflix right now.

Mary Poppins Returns

This Rob Marshall directorial film is a 2018 musical movie that stars Emily Blunt as Mary Poppins, with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Whishaw, Emily Mortimer, Julie Walters, Dick Van Dyke, Angela Lansbury, Colin Firth, and Meryl Streep in supporting roles. The film is set in the 1930s that sees Mary Poppins, the former nanny of Jane and Michael Banks, return to them in the wake of the death of Michael’s wife. It’s a sequel to 1964 film Mary Poppins.

La La Land

Written and directed by Damien Chazelle, the film stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in lead roles. The film has been praised for their performances and the musical score, musical numbers, visuals, cinematography, and production design. John Legend, Rosemarie DeWitt, Finn Wittrock, and J. K. Simmons also star in the film.

The Prom

This Ryan Murphy directorial film is one the recently released musical movie available on Netflix. The film stars Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Keegan-Michael Key, Andrew Rannells, Ariana DeBose, and Kerry Washington. The film introduced Jo Ellen Pellman as Emma Nolan. It’s the story of hilariously self-obsessed theatre stars who comes to support a high school girl who wants to take her girlfriend to the prom.

Emo: The Musical

This Neil Triffett directorial film tells the story of Ethan, an Emo kid who hates almost everything, falls in love with Trinity, a good Christian girl. They shouldn’t work together, but Ethan isn’t going to let the laws of high school keep them apart. The film stars Benson Jack Anthony, Jordan Hare, Rahart Adams in lead roles.

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

This Mel Stuart directorial is a 1971 musical fantasy film that stars Gene Wilder as Willy Wonka. It tells the story of a young boy named Charlie who discovers a golden ticket hidden inside his candy bar wrapper. This leads him to Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory. Charlie discovers all the magic that Wonka’s candy land holds and the film has lots of songs and dancing.

