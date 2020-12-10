Love is not just an emotion; it is a feeling which most of us enjoy having. Well, luckily, to feel this emotion it is not necessary to be in love. Don’t be upset if you do not have your loved one by your side this holiday season. All you have to do is Netflix and chill and watch these 6 romantic movies of all times to set your mood right.

Well, we are not saying that you cannot watch these films with your partner. Whether in love or not, these top 6 romantic films will surely give you all those good romantic vibes. From The Notebook to La La Land, thankfully most of the best romantic movies of all time are still available to stream. So fasten your seat belts as we are going to take you on a romantic ride.

The Notebook

How can one not have this beautiful 2004 movie on the list, when we talk about pure romance? If you haven’t yet watched this Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams eternal saga of love, then you have definitely missed out on one of the best romantic movies ever. Based on a novel by Nicholas Sparks, this romance spans decades, flipping between a couple’s first blush of love in the ’40s and the present-day reality of how that relationship has transformed in old age. And while that may be moving, we sometimes forget everything that happens after Ryan and Rachels’ rain-soaked kissing scene. The good news is that you can stream this classic for free on Netflix!

The Half Of It

It is not very often that we see a romantic film which involves same-sex romance. Although there are quite memorable ones in the past, the recent one to get added in this list is this Alice Wu directed film starring Leah Lewis and Daniel Diemer. The Half of It centres on Ellie Chu, who tries to help a jock write a love letter to his crush for some extra cash. But things get complicated when Ellie develops feelings for the same girl. By telling a personal tale inspired by elements of her own young life, Alice Wu achieves both singularity and universality.

Falling Inn Love

Not all romantic movies have to be intense and filled with romance; there can be some light ones like this Roger Kumble directed Netflix film. Warm and welcoming, Falling Inn Love doesn’t reinvent the wheel, but it will give those looking for a cosy new romantic comedy a nice place to lay their heads. This Christina Milian and Adam Demos movie isn’t high art, but it is a good-enough ‘turn off your brain and watch pretty people be pretty together’ diversion.

Flipped

There are moments in adolescence when your feelings about romance turn on a dime. Here is a lovely movie about a girl who has adored a boy ever since he moved into the neighbourhood in the second grade. This teenage romance is so pure that maybe this is what makes Flipped such warm entertainment. Also, after watching this movie, you will be left to wonder how it re-creates a life, we wish we had when we were 14. That’s true for adults, and also I suspect true for some 14-year-olds.

La La Land

This Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone starrer is bound to be in every romantic film list, whenever it is made and irrespective of whoever makes it. It is a visual poem and a timely escape from all the tension and traffic and division in our lives. You don’t have to think much; you just watch it. The stars are lovely. The songs are catchy. And the camera lifts you right out of your seat to take you along for the ride. Oh, and that ending, it’s surprisingly perfect. You will be left at a spot where you wouldn’t understand whether to be happy or sad and that I believe is the beauty of La La Land. Also, it is easily available on Netflix too, so what are you waiting for?

Five Feet Apart

Last but not least, we had to include this Cole Sprouse and Haley Lu Richardson starrer. Just a warning before you set your mind to watch this one, please keep boxes of tissue papers handy as you will need them. This film will touch all the emotional chords in your heart and you will not come out of this one easily even after the movie is over. But, you have to give this one a chance as it will prove that not all love stories are normal, and that you can love someone without being able to physically touch them.

Well, if your favourite romantic movie did not make it to our list then do let us know about it in the comments section below. Happy binging you guys! Netflix and Chill!

