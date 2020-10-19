Did you love the 2004 hit romantic film, The Notebook? Well, now imagine someone else essaying the role of Noah Calhoun aside from Ryan Gosling. Is it difficult? You could have very well seen actor George Clooney’s essaying the part if he hadn’t developed cold feet. Read on to know more.

Advertisement

As per a recent confession by the actor himself, he revealed that he was going to do the film with actor Paul Newman who passed away in 2008.

As reported by Deadline, during a virtual chat at the 64th BFI London Film Festival, George Clooney recalled how he and Paul Newman almost joined the cast of the 2004 romantic hit based on Nicholas Sparks’ novel. Clooney was part of the film festival as he was promoting his upcoming Netflix film, The Midnight Sky,

Advertisement

Talking about it George Clooney told host Edith Bowman, “We were going to do The Notebook together. Basically, I was going to play him as a young man, and it was funny. We met and said, ‘This is it. It’s going to be great.’”

However, Clooney revealed that he developed cold feet after he went home and watched a couple of Newman’s films. He said, “He’s one of the handsomest guys you’ve ever seen. We met up [again] and I said, ‘I can’t play you. I don’t look anything like you. This is insane’.” He added, “We just wanted to do it because we wanted to work together, [but] it ended up being not the right thing for us to do.”

Talking about the final casting of The Notebook, Ryan Gosling essayed the role of a young Noah Calhoun and James Garner playing the older version. Actress Rachel McAdams played Allie Hamilton and starred opposite Gosling while Gena Rowlands featured opposite Garner in the same role.

During his conversation with Bowman, Clooney also spoke about his upcoming Netflix film, The Midnight Sky. The film is based on a novel by Lily Brooks-Dalton of the same name and is directed by Clooney and scripted by Mark L. Smith. The story centres on Augustine (Clooney), a lonesome scientist in the Arctic, who races to stop a group of astronauts from returning home to a mysterious global catastrophe.

Talking about shooting the film for IMAX and it releasing on OTT, George Clooney said, “We shot it on 65[mm] so that we could take it to IMAX. And you got to watch it on a screen about [the size of an iPad].”

The Midnight Sky also stars Felicity Jones, Kyle Chandler, David Oyelowo, and Tiffany Boone. The film will premiere in December on Netflix.

Must Read: Kim Kardashian Recalls Being Robbed In Paris: “Thought Kourtney’s Gonna Come & Find Me Dead”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube