George Clooney's First Look From The Midnight Sky Out & There’s Some Serious Gravity Déjà Vu Here!

George Clooney is all set to venture in the space with his next Netflix original titled The Midnight Sky. The actor who is a veteran in the genre is here to impress his fans as he just released the first look of the film. While on the that he has called his new movie a meeting point for Gravity and The Revenant. Below is everything the star has to say and also do not miss the first look.

For the unversed, George has done quite a few space films including the much spoken about Solaris and also Alfonso Cuaron’s Oscar-winning Gravity. Maybe this gave him the much-needed confidence as the actor is also directing The Midnight Sky alongside acting in it.

The Midnight Sky that stars George Clooney at the centre of it all is based on a novel Good Morning Midnight by Lily Brooks-Dalton. Clooney released the first look of the film with Vanity Fair. The actor can be seen in his dapper self in a spaceship setup. From what resembles a screen in front of him, we can see a picture of Earth streaming on it.

Talking about the first look, George Clooney said, “There wasn’t the pandemic, and we hadn’t set the whole West Coast on fire,” Clooney said to Vanity Fair about his post-apocalyptic setting mirroring the real world. “I mean, the picture we show of Earth [in the movie] doesn’t look that much different than the satellite pictures of the West Coast right now. It’s science fiction, which unfortunately is less fictional as we move through the days.”

Meanwhile, there is going to be a striking similarity between the Revenant and The Midnight Sky. This is not going to be any coincidence, because the George Clooney starrer written by “Revenant” screenwriter Mark L. Smith. The movie starrers Clooney as cancer-stricken scientist preventing a group of astronauts from returning to Earth after a global catastrophe wipes out the entire planet.

The George Clooney starrer, The Midnight Sky, will hit Netflix in December this year. How excited are you for the same? Let us know in the comments section below.

