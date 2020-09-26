Brad Pitt Never Going To Marry Again After Failed Relationships With Angelina Jolie & Jennifer Aniston?

Brad Pitt is grabbing all eyeballs lately for dating a German model Nicole Poturalski. The model is apparently almost half his age, which is also one of the reasons their relationship is receiving a lot of flack. The Hollywood actor’s relationship history is not hidden from anyone. The actor is twice divorced, once with Jennifer Aniston and the second time with Angelina Jolie.

Maybe his failed marriages are a reason that the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor is afraid of getting married again. Yes! You heard that right. Brad is a little sceptical about marriage this time.

According to reports in Mirror, Brad Pitt, who is still in the process of negotiating his split with Angelina Jolie, is said to have been put off the idea of ever proposing again. Now, this is leaving everyone shocked. The question which arises now is whether his rumoured relationship with Nicole Poturalski is just a fling?

For the unversed, Nicole is herself married. According to reports, the model is married but in an ‘open relationship’ with 68-year-old restaurateur Roland Mary. According to the portal, Brad is realistic about his relationship with the German model. The actor wants first to sort out the complicated family situation he is dealing with. Well, that is fair enough on his side.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were declared officially single in April 2019, but legal proceedings regarding their separation are still ongoing. As the duo thrash out the details, Brad is said to be very happy with Nicole Poturalski. The couple is finding an arrangement that is working for both of them but marriage is not in Brad’s future.

Recently, Nicole had put up a cryptic post on her Instagram which fans assumed was directed towards the Maleficent star. Well, when fans directly asked her if she hates the actress, she replied saying “Not hating [on] anyone”.

Certain reports stated that Brad Pitt is not angry or upset Nicole Poturalski’s remark against Angelina Jolie. The actor usually keeps his private affairs private and has reportedly decided to not get dragged into a spat that might happen between Nicole and Angelina.

What do you have to say about Brad’s decision of not getting married?

