Samuel L. Jackson To Return As Nick Fury In Marvel’s New Disney Plus Series

We all remember Nick Fury, don’t we? The iconic Colonel Nicholas Joseph Fury is a fictional character appearing in American comic books published by Marvel Comics. Well, it looks like the Marvel Cinematic has taken it upon them to keep surprising their fans with some or the other news. Yet again the MCU is making headlines for a fantastic piece of news which revolves around Nick Fury played by Samuel L. Jackson.

We know that after hearing his name, you all want to know every detail regarding this. And we are here to give you everything possible regarding this information. Hence, just sit back, relax and continue reading further.

According to reports in Pinkvilla, Nick Fury is the latest Marvel character to be getting a TV series at Disney+. Also, Samuel L. Jackson will be reprising his iconic role! The actor’s first appearance as Nick Fury was in the post-credits scene of the first Iron Man movie in 2018 and he has since appeared in nearly a dozen of the Marvel Cinematic Universe films.

It is believed that Mr Robot writer Kyle Bradstreet is set to write and executive produce. Plot details are unknown at this time, but multiple sources say Jackson is attached to star with Kyle Bradstreet. Though several Marvel movies have been completed and are awaiting release, the last known whereabouts of Nick Fury are that he’s deep in space on a Skrull ship, as seen in the Spider-Man: Far From Home end credits.

Samuel L. Jackson is one of the most iconic actors of modern times. He is known for his frequent collaborations with Quentin Tarantino. The two went on to work together on films such as Jackie Brown, The Hateful Eight, and Django Unchained. He has also worked with Spike Lee on multiple films, including Do the Right Thing, School Daze, Mo’ Better Blues, Jungle Fever, and Chi-Raq.

Well, the Nick Fury series would mark the first regular television role of his career. This would be the latest big-budget Marvel show to get the greenlight at Disney Plus from Kevin Feige’s Marvel Studios. WandaVision is supposed to drop later this year, with The Falcon and Winter Soldier and Loki on deck for 2021.

Now you tell us how excited are you to watch Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury once again?

