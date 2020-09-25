Bryan Cranston lived the character of Breaking Bad’s Walter White aka Heisenberg and made it iconic. But from a long time, there have been strong reports about how John Cusack was approached for the role. Along with Cusack, Matthew Broderick was also rumoured to have got the offer to play the role which they turned down.

However, the latest update is that John Cusack has denied being offered the iconic role of Chemistry professor turned drug lord. The actor whose latest show Utopia started streaming on Amazon Prime Video today clarified the rumours and said that he was never offered the role.

In a conversation with Variety, John said, “No, I never was, and it was one of those things where I heard it so many times I started to think maybe it was true. And I ran into the creator of ‘Breaking Bad’ (Vince Gilligan), and I said, ‘Am I crazy or did you offer me Walter White? He’s like, ‘No,’”

He also added that Bryan Cranston was perfect for the role, “I don’t even want to think that because the absolute perfect actor got it. It was the perfect actor for the piece, so like why would you want to take away Bryan Cranston’s performance in that? That would be bad karma.” said John Cusack.

What do you think about this? Let us know in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Breaking Bad is one of the most loved TV shows of all time and a huge section of the audience also calls it the best show ever. The show aired on American Television network AMC from 2008 to 2013. On IMDB, it has got a rating of 9.5 from votes of close to 1.5 million people.

Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Anna Gunn, Dean Norris, RJ Mitte, Betsy Brandt, Bob Odenkirk among others. After the end of the show, it got a spin-off show named Better Call Saul and then a film titled El Camino about its character Jesse was also made in 2019.

Now in 2020, Breaking Bad enjoys an even bigger fan following as it continues to stream on Netflix.

On the other hand, Utopia (2020) is an American sci-fi drama which has been adapted from the 2013 British show of the same name. Created by Gillian Flynn, the show stars John Cusack, Rainn Wilson, Desmin Borges, Dan Byrd, Christopher Denham, Sasha Lane, Ashleigh LaThrop, Farrah Mackenzie, Jessica Rothe, Jeanine Serralles, Cory Michael Smith, Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton.

