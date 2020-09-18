Breaking Bad: When Creator Vince Gilligan Had To Stop Calling Walter White Evil In Front Of Bryan Cranston!

Walter White Of Breaking Bad played by Bryan Cranston has to be one of the iconic characters ever written in World Television. Even though he is evil, the character has been written in such a detailed way that you feel for him.

As you start watching Breaking Bad, Walter White is a typical Chemistry professor. Despite having potential, he is struggling to make his ends meet. He is doing two jobs to feed his family. His life starts taking a totally new shape when he gets diagnosed with cancer. To keep enough savings for his family, Walter White becomes a meth cook. And that’s when his character starts showing its different layers.

From good to turning evil, Walter White goes through so much and the writers have done a brilliant job in writing his character. But do you know? the creator of Breaking Bad, Vince Gilligan had to be cautious in front of Bryan Cranston especially before calling him evil.

According to IMDB, as the show progressed, Vince had to stop calling Walter White evil in front of Bryan because it was hurting Bryan‘s feelings. Well, it’s tough to play a negative character because somewhere down the line you start sympathising with it way too much. If we as an audience felt confused about Walter White’s character shades so many times, how difficult it would’ve been for Bryan! We can only try to imagine that! Isn’t it?

Breaking Bad is one of the most loved TV shows of all time and a huge section of the audience also calls it the best show ever. On IMDB, Breaking Bad has got a rating of 9.5 from votes of close to 1.5 million people.

Starring Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Anna Gunn, Dean Norris, RJ Mitte, Betsy Brandt, Bob Odenkirk among others the show aired from 2008 to 2013 on American Television network AMC. After the end of the show, it got a spin-off show named Better Call Saul and then a film titled El Camino about its character Jesse was also made in 2019.

Now in 2020, Breaking Bad enjoys an even bigger fan following as it continues to stream on Netflix.

What do you think about this? Let us know in the comment section.

Must Read: Ryan Reynolds REVEALS The Idea Behind Making Viral Ads & It’s A Must Read For Those In This Stream

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube