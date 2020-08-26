Breaking Bad Trivia: When The ‘Real’ Owner Of Bryan Cranston AKA Walter White’s Home Got A 6-Foot-Tall Iron Fencing

Breaking Bad is one of the most loved TV shows of all time and a huge section of the audience also calls it the best show ever. On IMDb, Breaking Bad has a rating of 9.5 from votes of close to 1.5 million people.

Starring Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Anna Gunn, Dean Norris, RJ Mitte, Betsy Brandt, Bob Odenkirk among others the show aired from 2008 to 2013 on American Television network AMC. After the end of the show, it got a spin-off show named Better Call Saul and then a film titled El Camino about its character Jesse was also made in 2019.

Now in 2020, Breaking Bad enjoys an even bigger fan following as it continues to stream on Netflix.

For the fans of Breaking Bad, the lead character Walter White is not just a character but an emotion. Call it for the performance of Bryan Cranston or the way the character has been written, the people have fallen in love with it. But do you know, the real-life owners of Walter White’s house were not at all happy with the kind of popularity the show gave it?

That’s true! According to kob.com, The house of Walter White became a tourism spot thanks to the popularity of the show. This frustrated the owners of the house to an extent that they created a 6-foot-tall wrought-iron fence around it. The owner of the house Joanne Quintana, in fact, shared that the number of visitors to her home was so large that she lost its count. She even added that the tourists would take rocks from her landscaping, demand photos, and even toss pizzas on the roof.

