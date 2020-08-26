



A while ago, the First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump gave a speech on the second night of the Republican National Convention and it’s going viral on the internet. Meanwhile, Congress Leader DeAnna Lorraine took to her Twitter and cheered up FLOTUS’ speech while taking a dig at rapper Cardi B.

DeAnna tweeted, “America needs far more women like Melania Trump and far less like Cardi B.”

America needs far more women like Melania Trump and far less like Cardi B. — DeAnna Lorraine 🇺🇸 (@DeAnna4Congress) August 26, 2020

Replying to her tweet, Cardi B wrote, “Didn’t she used to sell that Wap?”

Didn’t she used to sell that Wap? https://t.co/ahgIf96S6a — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 26, 2020

An hour later, The WAP singer shared a n*de picture of FLOTUS, Melania Trump and captioned it, “This pic giving me “ yea you fu*kin wit some wet a*s p*ssy “ vibes …just sayin”

This pic giving me “ yea you fuckin wit some wet ass pussy “ vibes …just sayin🤷🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/ahgIf96S6a pic.twitter.com/3DFhh7AY2h — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 26, 2020

Replying to Cardi, DeAnna Lorraine wrote on her Twitter account, “Cardi B: -drugged & robbed men during her time as a “str*pper”…raps songs about her genitalia, corrupting our youth…her husband cheated on her and she told the youth of America that it’s okay to stay with a cheating man…and Joe Biden & Kamala Harris campaign with her!”

Cardi B: -drugged & robbed men during her time as a “stripper”. -raps songs about her genitalia, corrupting our youth. -her husband cheated on her and she told the youth of America that it’s okay to stay with a cheating man. …and Joe Biden & Kamala Harris campaign with her! — DeAnna Lorraine 🇺🇸 (@DeAnna4Congress) August 26, 2020

This word war is just getting nastier!

For the unversed, before becoming a popular name in the music industry, Cardi B was a str*pper in a men’s club in New York and the rapper has never shied away from discussing her past life with her fans.

In an interview with Elle magazine, the WAP Singer once said, “I bring something different. I am me, and that’s how I’ve been since the club. I know when I get on the stage, I don’t give a f*** if the next b****, or the b**** before me, was better than me. I know I’m going to get my coins. I know I’m bad because I’m different. I do different moves. I got different bod. So, when these women are teasing everything, it’s expected. Don’t think that you’re going to have all the money in the strip club. Don’t think that every man is going to only give you the money. So don’t expect you to be the only one who’s going to hold number one on the Billboard [charts]. You’ve got to be confident in your own craft.”

