If there could be an apt example of to be ‘today years old’, it would be realising that Steve Carell NEVER won an Emmy Award for his performance as Michael Scott in The Office. He did the unimaginable thing of filling Ricky Gervais’ shoes and succeeded with flying colours.

Cut to 2007 Emmy Awards when Ricky Gervais won the award for comedy lead actor for Extras. Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert were the presenters of the award, and even they didn’t know that they were going to be a part of a historical moment.

Unfortunately, Ricky Gervais wasn’t present at the venue to collect his award and Jon, Stephens decided to give it to their ‘friend’ Steve. Stewart said, “Ricky Gervais couldn’t be here tonight, so instead we’re going to give this to our friend Steve Carell.” What happened next is history!

Watch it for yourself:



This didn’t end here, Ricky Gervais came back next year and took his Emmy back from Steve. He said to Steve, “I made you what you are, and I get nothing back. Have you even been to see Ghost Town yet? No? I sat through Evan Almighty.” He also hilariously called Steve’s Emmy a ‘Shoddy Remake’ referring to of course the US version of The Office.

Watch it here:



Steve Carrel has also gone on air to say that Ricky is very kind in private. In his old interaction with Radio Times, he had said, “Gervais always gives me grief in public, but privately he’s incredibly kind.” On Ricky’s version of The Office, he joked, “There was a British version?” I had no idea. No, before my audition I watched ten minutes of Ricky [Gervais], but I thought ‘OK, if I carry on, I’m just going to do that.’ So I stopped.”

Well, it won’t be unfair to label Steve Carrell and Ricky Gervais as Wolverine and Deadpool of TV. But, the fact that Steve never won an Emmy still bothers many of us. So, whenever you’re low about what you’ve achieved, always remember – STEVE CARELL NEVER WON AN EMMY AWARD FOR MICHAEL SCOTT.

