Johnny Depp To Return In The Pirates Of The Caribbean Franchise If Paid THIS Much?

Whenever we think about Pirates of the Caribbean, Captain Jack Sparrow is what comes to mind. Played by Johnny Depp, the character is synonym to the pirate film franchise. Fans were heartbroken when reports of him not being in the sixth installment came out. Now, some reports doing the rounds suggest that Depp is looking towards returning to the franchise.

Pirates of Caribbean 6 has been one of the most anticipated films since 2017. At that time, a Disney producer said the production house wanted to bring in new energy and vitality to the franchise. This statement meant the franchise was left without its star at the forefront aka Jack Sparrow.

Now, according to multiple reports, Johnny Depp is looking at coming back onboard Pirates of the Caribbean. According to an article on WeGotThisCovered, various sources are reporting that Depp is asking Disney for $50 million to return as Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean 6.

These reports are said to have originated after Globe Magazine posted an article early this year saying Deep was looking at returning to the film. The magazine has said that Johnny Depp’s ongoing lawsuit with his ex-wife, Amber Heard, has led to the actor running out of funds and he desperately wants to be making money on the big screen again.

An insider supposedly told the publication that Depp “expects Disney to see the error of their ways and bring him back for at least one more movie”. The source added that Johnny feels “vindicated and now wants the studio to show him the money!”

Although these reports are rumours at the moment, it would be exciting to see Johnny Depp reprise his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean once again.

Since Depp’s exit, it was rumoured that Margot Robbie had been signed for a new Pirates Of The Caribbean film. This female-centric film was said to have nothing to do with Johnny Depp’s version.

