Guardians Of The Galaxy Box Office Facts: From A Worldwide Business Of $773 Mn To Making 100% Domestic Profits

After making series of Iron Man & Captain America films along with a collaborative The Avengers too, MCU explored space more after Thor. With Guardians of the Galaxy, the makers reached other planets in the galaxy like Morag & Xander. Some new interesting characters like Groot, Nebula, Peter, Gamora and others were introduced which left the audience fascinated.

After The Avengers, this was yet another significant expansion for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Directed by James Gunn, the film did extremely well at the box office globally.

Guardians Of The Galaxy had Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Lee Pace, Michael Rooker and others playing important roles. Let’s have a look at some of the interesting box office facts about the film:

1) Guardians of the Galaxy did a worldwide business of $773 million and domestic business of $333 million according to Box Office Mojo.

2) The film was made on a budget of $170 million and reaped 100% approx profits just from domestic business.

3) It’s 100th highest-grossing Hollywood film of all time globally so far.

4) It was also a top-grossing Hollywood film in the USA in 2014.

5) Guardians Of The Galaxy proved to be 3rd highest-grossing Hollywood film worldwide in 2014. The film did better than X-Men: Days of Future Past and Captain America: Winter Soldier. However, it couldn’t cross Transformers: Age Of Extinction & The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies‘ worldwide business.

6) As it crossed Captain America: The Winter Soldier at the worldwide box office, Guardians Of The Galaxy became 3rd highest-grossing MCU film till that time; a position which was secured by Chris Evans starrer earlier in the same year.

