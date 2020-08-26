Tenet: Tom Cruise Watches Christopher Nolan's Movie With Live Audience, His Review Will Make You Happy - WATCH

Some people in the world are lucky as cinema halls are open there. Christopher Nolan’s Tenet is all set to release today in 70 countries. The coronavirus pandemic is nowhere close to ending in most parts of the world. So life isn’t back to normal yet. Tom Cruise is one of the lucky people who got a chance to watch the movie.

The actor is currently in London shooting for his film, Mission: Impossible 7. He took time out of his busy schedule to got to a theatre and watch the movie. Nolan’s latest thriller stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki and Dimple Kapadia.

Tom Cruise took to his Twitter page to share a video of going to a theatre ‘Odeon BFI Imax’. In the video first shot in his car, the actor is wearing a mask. As he steps out of the car and enters the theatre, he looks at the poster of Tenet. The Mission: Impossible actor says, “Here we are. Back to the movies.”

What comes next is a surprise. He watches Tenet amid the audience sitting for Tenet preview. At the end of the video, when someone asks Tom Cruise his review, he answers, ‘Loved it’. The actor captioned the video, “Big Movie. Big Screen. Loved it.”

Watch the video below:

Big Movie. Big Screen. Loved it. pic.twitter.com/DrAY5tRg5P — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) August 25, 2020

After early critic’ reviews of Tenet, now Tom Cruise’s review has got fans excited. One fan commented on the video, “I think we’re all going to need a two-pass on this film. #TENET”.

Another commented, “Tom Cruise loved it so now I’ll risk my life to see it!!!”

Meanwhile, in the US and China, Tenet will hit the screens on September 3 and 4, respectively.

